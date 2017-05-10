Calls for council leader who - damaged confidence' in Merton Council to resign
A report into the conduct and use of council resources by the leader of Merton Council says he 'damaged confidence' in the local authority as opposition leaders call on him to resign. Councillor Stephen Alambritis faced serious criticism concerning a Labour-backed letter and consultation questionnaire regarding council tax sent to his constituents in St Helier ward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Moving to Jersey (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|DarkKnight
|1
|Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|48986uty
|1
|Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|vautier1
|1
|Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Mr Smith
|1
|Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Gracie
|1
|Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13)
|May '13
|majn lnd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC