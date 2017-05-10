Calls for council leader who - damage...

Calls for council leader who - damaged confidence' in Merton Council to resign

A report into the conduct and use of council resources by the leader of Merton Council says he 'damaged confidence' in the local authority as opposition leaders call on him to resign. Councillor Stephen Alambritis faced serious criticism concerning a Labour-backed letter and consultation questionnaire regarding council tax sent to his constituents in St Helier ward.

