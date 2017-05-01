Bereavement midwife wins top award for supporting grieving parents
An Epsom and St Helier midwife said she would 'cherish the award forever' after she was named the winner of a health gong. Lydia Baker was announced as the winner of Good Morning Britain's Hospital Health Star Award by hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Wednesday, April 19. The bereavement midwife, who has worked at the trust for 14 years, was nominated for her work in supporting parents following a miscarriage, still birth or death of their child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Moving to Jersey (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|DarkKnight
|1
|Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|48986uty
|1
|Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|vautier1
|1
|Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Mr Smith
|1
|Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Gracie
|1
|Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13)
|May '13
|majn lnd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC