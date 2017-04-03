NHS bosses spent more than A 4m developing proposals that could see...

NHS bosses spent more than A 4m devel...

NHS bosses spent more than £4m developing proposals that could see...

Health bosses have spent more than A 4m on developing controversial proposals that could see the closure one of south west London's major hospitals. NHS England has spent A 4,158,311 on its sustainability and transformation plan , a proposal expected to cut bed capacity at one of south west London's five major hospitals - Kingston, Croydon, St George's and Epsom and St Helier.

