Southampton hospital charity receives...

Southampton hospital charity receives A 4,000 donation after boy was tragically killed

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Daily Echo

Friends of the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Southampton General Hospital received a cheque for A 4,000 from the parents of little Clinton Pringle who was tragically killed last year. The three-year-old was on holiday with mum Stacey, 29, in St Helier, Jersey, when he was knocked down by a van in the 'shared space' of a local park.

