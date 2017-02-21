Parents of tragic tot Clinton Pringle...

Parents of tragic tot Clinton Pringle hand over A 4000 cheque to charity in memory of their son

Michael and Stacey Pringle's presented the four-figure sum to Friends of the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Southampton. Michael and Stacey Pringle, from Moodiesburn, hand over their fundraising cheque to Dr Iain McIntosh, from Friends of the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Southampton The parents of tragic Moodiesburn toddler Clinton Pringle have handed over a donation to a Southampton charity in memory of their little boy.

