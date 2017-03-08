One of five hospital's faces losing its acute care services
Plans to cut the number of major hospitals in south west London from four to five are only workable if alternative care is provided as hospitals are already stretched "beyond their limits", according to a think tank. Bed capacity at one of five south west London hospitals - Kingston, Croydon, St George's and Epsom and St Helier - are outlined for cuts as part of the NHS' sustainability and transformation plans .
