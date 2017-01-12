Timor Telecom Renews and Expands with O3 ...

Timor Telecom Renews and Expands with...

ST. HELIER, Jersey, Channel Islands-- -- O3b Networks today announced an agreement with Timor Telecom, the leading Timor-Leste Full Service Operator , to continue providing high-throughput, low-latency connectivity over O3b's innovative satellite-enabled network. Timor Telecom first started using the O3b network in 2014, and has upgraded capacity several times to keep up with soaring data demand and launch mobile data services.

