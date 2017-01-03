Ticket to Haymarket, please: police horse appears to board London bus
Passers-by in Islington would be forgiven for thinking they were seeing things after a horse appeared to board a bus yesterday . Politician Simon Crowcroft, constable of St Helier in Jersey, was visiting north London when he spotted the grey police horse with his head inside the rear doors of the red double-decker outside Sainsbury's in Upper Street.
