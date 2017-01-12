Teacher of ScienceJerseyDe La Salle College is a 3-18 Boys'...
De La Salle College is a 3-18 Boys' Independent day school established within the context of the Christian faith and housed in historic buildings overlooking Jersey's principal town of St Helier. We are seeking to appoint a qualified teacher of Science with the skills to teach throughout the College. Applications are encouraged from experienced and newly qualified teachers.
