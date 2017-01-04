Nothing to see here - just a horse ge...

Nothing to see here - just a horse getting on a London bus

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Metro UK News

London can be a bit of a weird place - and a walk down the street is never short of bizarre sightings. This incredibly unusual photo of a police horse apparently climbing onto the number 43 bus in Islington was snapped by visiting politician Simon Crowcroft.

