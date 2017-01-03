Kingston Hospital still 'very busy' a...

Kingston Hospital still 'very busy' as NHS hospitals across London struggle against winter pressures

Friday Jan 6

Kingston Hospital has warned residents they still need to stay away over the weekend as NHS hospitals across London struggle to cope with winter pressures. The Galsworthy Road hospital repeated its plea for residents to steer clear having warned earlier this week that the hospital is "exceptionally busy".

