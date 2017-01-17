Jersey: Golden sands, rock pools and ...

Jersey: Golden sands, rock pools and a large slice of history make...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Daily Star

It had been an early start to board the Condor ferry but we shook off our sleepiness with complimentary soft drinks, tea and coffee plus breakfasts wolfed down in the Ocean Club Lounge with its leather reclining seats. Our base for the week was Fisherman's Cottage, an 18th Century self-catering haven that overlooks the bay of La Greve D'Azette in Jersey's main town of St Helier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
Moving to Jersey (Feb '15) Feb '15 DarkKnight 1
Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14) Sep '14 48986uty 1
News Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13) Oct '13 vautier1 1
News Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13) Oct '13 Mr Smith 1
News Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13) Oct '13 Gracie 1
News Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13) May '13 majn lnd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC