How London's Churches Got Their Unusual Names

Ever wondered where London's strange church names came from? The saints' names are fairly common, but what about the references to Danish people, garlic, wardrobes or being without? These came about to avoid confusion between churches dedicated to the same saint. The churches listed here are all of medieval origin, as are their names which can reflect their location , the identity of a long-dead benefactor or even the fact that a particular church is older than its namesakes... This Wren church , located on Queen Victoria Street, is dedicated to St Andrew, one of the disciples.

