'FOOLS of Misrule' rules Covington to herald Carnival season

A frosty evening daunted not the FOOLS of Misrule as the hearty souls took to the streets of the St. John District of Covington on Jan. 7. "VIVERE VITAM OMNINO," or "Live Life Completely" is the motto of the rollicking krewe that was formed to announce the arrival of the Carnival season. Fueled by the Feast of FOOLS at the Tap Room's Seiler Bar, the Twelfth Night marching group led by 2016 Lord of FOOLS Kenny Booth made their first stop at the Covington Trailhead where Mayor Mike Cooper read a proclamation.

