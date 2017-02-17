Emotional Safety

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Wrexham.com News

In conjunction with Network She, we are holding a launch event for the Emotional Safety programme, we go live in Wrexham on the 15th February 2017 at Moneypenny, Western Gateway Wrexham LL13 7ZB. This a free 3 hour event introduces social emotional development and how in-house capability builds and maintains emotional safety - particularly for employee resilience, or the creation of emotionally safe locations.

