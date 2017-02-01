Condor Liberation first official visi...

Condor Liberation first official visit to Guernsey and Jersey.

The lovely island of Jersey is just nine miles from east to west and five miles north to south, but boy does it cram a lot into that little bit of land, an island just 14 miles off the Normandy coast yet is resolutely part of the United Kingdom. And it is now so easy to get to for those of us on mainland Britain that Jersey has become a popular tourist destination.

