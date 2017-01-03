Surge in number of winter month patients revealed during Lib Dem leader's visit

The Westmoreland and Lonsdale MP was joined by Tom Brake, MP for Carshalton and Wallington , and former leadership contender Norman Lamb where they were told about the hospital's increase in admissions. A&E departments in Epsom and St Helier have registered more than 148, 532 patients, an increase of 8,000 people from this time last year, with 140,495 people coming through their doors.

