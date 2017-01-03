Surge in number of winter month patie...

Surge in number of winter month patients revealed during Lib Dem leader's visit

The Westmoreland and Lonsdale MP was joined by Tom Brake, MP for Carshalton and Wallington , and former leadership contender Norman Lamb where they were told about the hospital's increase in admissions. A&E departments in Epsom and St Helier have registered more than 148, 532 patients, an increase of 8,000 people from this time last year, with 140,495 people coming through their doors.

Chicago, IL

