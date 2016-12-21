Schoolchildren show artistic flair to...

Schoolchildren show artistic flair to combat bad habit in Terrington St Clement

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Lynn News

Terrington St Clement Community School, competition winners, the four children with their winning No Smoking posters, outside the school where the posters will be displayed. LtoR, Trinity Tokaji , Mollie Whitehead , Esme Little , Dione Britton , with David Heaton and Alison Barnes ANL-160512-120504009 Youngsters at Terrington St Clement Community School have designed their own posters as part of a competition to combat smoking at the school gates.

Chicago, IL

