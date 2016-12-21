Schoolchildren show artistic flair to combat bad habit in Terrington St Clement

Terrington St Clement Community School, competition winners, the four children with their winning No Smoking posters, outside the school where the posters will be displayed. LtoR, Trinity Tokaji , Mollie Whitehead , Esme Little , Dione Britton , with David Heaton and Alison Barnes ANL-160512-120504009 Youngsters at Terrington St Clement Community School have designed their own posters as part of a competition to combat smoking at the school gates.

