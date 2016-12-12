Real-time colonization: Puerto Rican ...

Real-time colonization: Puerto Rican warbler expands to U.S. Virgin Islands

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Birder's World

Bird ranges are dynamic, and we may be seeing the early stages of expansion by a species in the Caribbean. Two groups of researchers have found evidence of possible colonization of the Virgin Islands by an endemic Puerto Rican warbler.

