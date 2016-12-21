Protesters have been arguing for a co...

Protesters have been arguing for a council tax rise for months

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

Health chiefs have been accused of holding Merton Council 'to ransom' after threatening to withdraw funding unless it raises council tax to fund adult social care. The NHS Merton Clinical Commissioning Group chairman has also condemned the council leader's own consultation into raising council tax as "misleading" and "so leading as to be meaningless".

