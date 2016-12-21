Protesters have been arguing for a council tax rise for months
Health chiefs have been accused of holding Merton Council 'to ransom' after threatening to withdraw funding unless it raises council tax to fund adult social care. The NHS Merton Clinical Commissioning Group chairman has also condemned the council leader's own consultation into raising council tax as "misleading" and "so leading as to be meaningless".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Moving to Jersey (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|DarkKnight
|1
|Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|48986uty
|1
|Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|vautier1
|1
|Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Mr Smith
|1
|Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Gracie
|1
|Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13)
|May '13
|majn lnd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC