Paul Thomas with students at the primary care clinic in Chilaweni

A kind-hearted surgeon travelled more than 7,000 miles to one of the poorest countries in the world to operate and teach people about basic trauma skills. Paul Thomas, a general and vascular surgeon who specialises in hernia work at Epsom and St Helier hospitals, visits Malawi in southern Africa twice a year during his annual leave.

Chicago, IL

