Neanderthals visited seaside cave in ...

Neanderthals visited seaside cave in England for 180,000 years

Wednesday Dec 14

Neanderthals may have taken vacations, or at least they liked the view from the granite cliffs of Jersey. New evidence suggests Neanderthals visited La Cotte de St Brelade, a prehistoric site on the island of Jersey, for at least 180,000 years.

Chicago, IL

