Leader of Merton Council will be formally investigated as critics accused of 'witch hunt'

Wednesday Dec 14

The Leader of Merton Council has been likened to a "bank robber" and will be formally investigated for his role in a separate consultation into council tax charges. It comes after heated standards meeting on Tuesday, December 13, where his supporters labelled the process a "witch hunt" against the Labour councillor.

