Thursday Dec 15

Leader of Merton Council refuses to stand down during formal investigation as he condemns Government plans fund social care with council tax rise The leader of Merton Council has condemned Government plans to raise council tax further to fund adult social care and insisted he will not step down while he is being formally investigated. Communities Secretary Sajid Javid announced today that local authorities around the country will be allowed to raise council tax by six per cent over the next two years in attempt to alleviate the pressure on the struggling adult social care sector.

