Jersey Was a Must-See Tourist Destina...

Jersey Was a Must-See Tourist Destination for Neanderthals for Over 100,000 Years

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Newswise

New research led by the University of Southampton, England, shows Neanderthals kept coming back to a coastal cave site in Jersey from at least 180,000 years ago until around 40,000 years ago. As part of a re-examination of La Cotte de St Brelade and its surrounding landscape, archaeologists from Southampton, together with experts from three other universities and the British Museum, have taken a fresh look at artefacts and mammoth bones originally excavated from within the site's granite cliffs in the 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
Moving to Jersey (Feb '15) Feb '15 DarkKnight 1
Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14) Sep '14 48986uty 1
News Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13) Oct '13 vautier1 1
News Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13) Oct '13 Mr Smith 1
News Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13) Oct '13 Gracie 1
News Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13) May '13 majn lnd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,176 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC