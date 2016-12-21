Jersey Was a Must-See Tourist Destination for Neanderthals for Over 100,000 Years

New research led by the University of Southampton, England, shows Neanderthals kept coming back to a coastal cave site in Jersey from at least 180,000 years ago until around 40,000 years ago. As part of a re-examination of La Cotte de St Brelade and its surrounding landscape, archaeologists from Southampton, together with experts from three other universities and the British Museum, have taken a fresh look at artefacts and mammoth bones originally excavated from within the site's granite cliffs in the 1970s.

