Jersey Was a Must-See Tourist Destination for Neanderthals for Over 100,000 Years
New research led by the University of Southampton, England, shows Neanderthals kept coming back to a coastal cave site in Jersey from at least 180,000 years ago until around 40,000 years ago. As part of a re-examination of La Cotte de St Brelade and its surrounding landscape, archaeologists from Southampton, together with experts from three other universities and the British Museum, have taken a fresh look at artefacts and mammoth bones originally excavated from within the site's granite cliffs in the 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Moving to Jersey (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|DarkKnight
|1
|Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|48986uty
|1
|Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|vautier1
|1
|Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Mr Smith
|1
|Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Gracie
|1
|Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13)
|May '13
|majn lnd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC