Isle of Man property sales: December 1, 2016
Congratulations, you're now registered! Let us know what news and updates you want to hear about and we'll send them straight to your inbox. Bedell Trustees Limited, whose registered office is situated at PO Box 75, 26 New Street, St Helier, Jersey, bought Pargys, 3 Arbory Road, Castletown, for 1,175,000.
