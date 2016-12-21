Epsom and St Helier eye specialists w...

Epsom and St Helier eye specialists win Best Ophthalmology Team at Bayer Ophthalmology Honours aw...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Sutton Guardian

A team of multi-disciplinary specialists has been recognised with a national award for delivering "inspiring and remarkable care" to patients with glaucoma related eye conditions. The consultant-led team, from eye units at Epsom and St Helier hospitals, were named as winners in the Best Ophthalmology Team category at the Bayer Ophthalmology Honours awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
Moving to Jersey (Feb '15) Feb '15 DarkKnight 1
Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14) Sep '14 48986uty 1
News Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13) Oct '13 vautier1 1
News Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13) Oct '13 Mr Smith 1
News Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13) Oct '13 Gracie 1
News Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13) May '13 majn lnd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC