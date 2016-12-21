Epsom and St Helier eye specialists win Best Ophthalmology Team at Bayer Ophthalmology Honours aw...
A team of multi-disciplinary specialists has been recognised with a national award for delivering "inspiring and remarkable care" to patients with glaucoma related eye conditions. The consultant-led team, from eye units at Epsom and St Helier hospitals, were named as winners in the Best Ophthalmology Team category at the Bayer Ophthalmology Honours awards.
