REVEALED: At least 5,000 operations and appointments cancelled at...

Wednesday Nov 23

The junior doctors' union has said it "deeply regrets" the disruption caused by strikes this year after it was revealed at least 5,000 operations, procedures and appointments were cancelled at hospitals across south-west London. According to figures obtained through freedom of information requests from this website, at least 5,319 vital hospital service appointments were cancelled, with Kingston Hospital worst affected.

