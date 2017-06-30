Lady Cooke: An exceptional daughter o...

Lady Cooke: An exceptional daughter of the soil

Yesterday

THE family and friends of the late Lady Cooke yesterday remembered her as an exceptional daughter of the soil, in a cheerful but reflective thanksgiving service at East Queen Street Baptist Church in Kingston. Throughout the service, Lady Cooke was described as a woman of much grace and dignity who lived a selfless life that impacted those with whom she came into contact.

Chicago, IL

