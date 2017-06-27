Waves poised for August air taxi launch

Waves poised for August air taxi launch

Monday Jun 26 Read more: Flight Global

UK start-up Waves Technologies is preparing to launch a per-seat, on-demand air taxi service in August connecting the Channel Islands of Alderney, Guernsey and Jersey. The offering is designed to plug the gap in the market for high-quality, flexible transport between the islands, which Wave says are currently poorly served by commercial airlines.

