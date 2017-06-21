St Peter Port Capital Limited : Resul...

St Peter Port Capital Limited : Result of AGM

The Company announces that, at the annual general meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. At the extraordinary general meeting also held earlier today, the resolution to continue the life of the Company for at least one more year was duly passed.

