Endeavour Mining To Acquire Avnel to Further Strengthen its High-Quality Project Pipeline
Transaction values Avnel at US$ 122m , representing a premium of 48% to the closing price of Avnel's ordinary shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on 28th June 2017, and a premium of 52% to Avnel's 20-day trailing VWAP on the same date Adding the Kalana Gold project strengthens Endeavour's construction pipeline following the completion of the Hounde and Ity CIL projects and leverages its operational synergies in the region Feasibility-stage project based on a 1.2Mtpa CIL plant and a single open-pit with proven and probable reserves of nearly 2.0Moz at 2.8 g/t 18-year mine life, with expected annual production of 148koz at an average AISC of US$561/oz over the first 5 years, based on the optimization scenarios pursued by Avnel The same optimization scenarios, if adopted, could provide an after-tax NPV5% of US$ 321m and an after-tax IRR of 50% based on a gold price of $1,200/oz Endeavour ... (more)
