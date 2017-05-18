Would-be Russian lords and ladies los...

Would-be Russian lords and ladies lose the Scottish plot

THEY were stripped of their noble titles in the bloody revolutions of 1917, but, a century later, some Russians are trying to get them back, thanks to a controversial Scottish scheme. The country's citizens have latched on to the old craze, once popular in countries like Australia, of ordering square-foot souvenir plots of Glen Coe that supposedly come with the title of "laird".

