St Peter Port Capital Limited : Publication of Circular and Notice of EGM

The Company announces that a circular containing a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting and a copy of the published annual accounts for the year ended 31 March 2017 and notice of annual general meeting is being posted to shareholders today. The AGM and the EGM will be held at 2:00 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. respectively at Martello Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3HB on 21 June 2017.

Chicago, IL

