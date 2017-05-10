St Peter Port Capital Limited Announc...

St Peter Port Capital Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Wednesday May 10

St Peter Port Capital Limited declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 13th.

