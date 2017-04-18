Nazis killed 40,000 on Alderney 'chem...

Nazis killed 40,000 on Alderney 'chemical weapons' island

Hitler's British death island: Astonishing story of how the Nazis murdered 40,000 people in Channel Island concentration camps - and planned to blitz the South Coast with chemical weapons Targets ranged from Weymouth to Plymouth, where in 1943-44, hundreds of thousands of British and U.S. troops prepared for D-Day invasion On a spring afternoon, the grassy headland is bursting with a joy that lifts the soul. Sunshine, blue sea and sky; splashes of golden gorse catch the light and bluebells sway in the breeze; larks float on air currents while gannets in their thousands swoop and screech on a rocky island below.

