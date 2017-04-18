Inside Britain's Nazi tunnels of death in Alderney

Inside Britain's Nazi tunnels of death: Amazing pictures show the Alderney underground complex dug by slave labourers where Hitler's men plotted a flying bomb campaign targeting mainland UK The tunnels, which are now permanently sealed, have just been exposed as the location for the manufacture of flying bombs, which were to be used to deploy a Sarin attack on the UK mainland in World War Two Amazing pictures show the underground complex, dug by slave labourers, where Adolf Hitler's men plotted a flying bomb campaign targeting mainland UK. Lager Sylt was for Jewish slave labourers who were worked to death, in Alderney - the smallest of the three Channel Islands.

