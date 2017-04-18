Breaking UPDATE: Body found in stream...

Breaking UPDATE: Body found in stream near Christchurch car park believed to be that of missing man

Monday May 1 Read more: Bournemouth Echo

The body is believed to be that of missing Steve Grey, who is 51 and from Sark in the Channel Islands. He had travelled from Guernsey to Poole on a planned trip on March 27, 2017.

Chicago, IL

