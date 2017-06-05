Avnel Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Statements and MD&A

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, May 11, 2017 -- Avnel Gold Mining Limited is reporting that it has filed its unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Management Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 on SEDAR. In January and February 2017, 67,063,700 C$20c warrants were exercised for aggregate proceeds of $10.2 million.

