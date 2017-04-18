All you need to know about the Essex County Council elections
Candidates from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, and Green parties will stand in every seat in Colchester and Tendring, while Ukip have put forward prospective councillors for all wards, except Constable. Independent councillors are also standing in the Wivenhoe St Andrew and Mersea and Tiptree wards as they bid to fight against the prospect of perceived overdevelopment in their communities.
