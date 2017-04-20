Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - St Peter Port Capital Ltd

SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 , copy table 2 , , or for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.