Parishes cut projects to ease the waste burden

PUBLISHED: April 16, 2017 12:00 pm PARISH projects are being sacrificed and delayed, as douzaines desperately try to protect islanders from a 50% rise in the the tip charge over the last six years. St Peter Port douzaine revealed this week that the price per ton for disposing of waste has risen from A 140.70 in 2011 to A 211.83 this year.

