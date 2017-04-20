New film on Nazi occupation of Channel Islands prompts disquieting questions for Brits
When the Germans invaded the Channel Islands in June 1940, at least one resident was determined to show that she would not be intimidated. The ruler of Sark, Dame Sibyl Hathaway, received two German officers at her residence, making them walk the length of a long drawing room to greet her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|info about child exploitaion (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|monthedees84
|1
|Cobo car park row: a the ownera breaks his silence (Aug '09)
|Jan '13
|ohoh
|2
|'Telling truth about Nazis cost me my friends':... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|David Marquis
|1
|Alderney holds energy cable talks (May '12)
|May '12
|Rupert Baehr
|1
|Bishop Visits Project Canterbury (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|ARCOBALENO
|1
|Guernsey Police Service FILES*LINK Super Yachts... (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Bill Brent
|1
|Angelique Blin Re-Arrested (May '09)
|Oct '11
|Amanda
|45
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC