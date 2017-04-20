Have you seen missing man Steve Grey?

Steve Grey, 51, from Sark in the Channel Islands, travelled from Guernsey to Poole on a planned trip on March 27. He is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, of medium build and with long grey hair and a beard. Police Inspector Steve Horton, of Dorset Police , said: "For Steve not to have contacted anyone recently or update his social media is completely out of character and I am appealing to anyone who may know his whereabouts to please get in touch.

