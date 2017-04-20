Glorious islands are blooming beautiful

Glorious islands are blooming beautiful

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Swindon Advertiser

As the Royal Horticultural Society launches a new garden-themed break to the Channel Islands, Hannah Stephenson joins the tour to find a taste of horticultural heaven on Guernsey and Sark Proud garden owner Jennifer Monachan sweeps past the long row of strappy-leaved agapanthus lining the back of her mock Tudor mansion, admiring the wonders of her sloping garden, which she has lovingly created over the last 20 years. "God made a mistake when he didn't make me an artist," she declares, stretching her arms out joyfully towards her slice of horticultural heaven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
info about child exploitaion (Feb '16) Feb '16 monthedees84 1
News Cobo car park row: a the ownera breaks his silence (Aug '09) Jan '13 ohoh 2
News 'Telling truth about Nazis cost me my friends':... (Nov '12) Nov '12 David Marquis 1
News Alderney holds energy cable talks (May '12) May '12 Rupert Baehr 1
News Bishop Visits Project Canterbury (Mar '12) Mar '12 ARCOBALENO 1
Guernsey Police Service FILES*LINK Super Yachts... (Jan '12) Jan '12 Bill Brent 1
News Angelique Blin Re-Arrested (May '09) Oct '11 Amanda 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,477,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC