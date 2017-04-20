Glorious islands are blooming beautiful
As the Royal Horticultural Society launches a new garden-themed break to the Channel Islands, Hannah Stephenson joins the tour to find a taste of horticultural heaven on Guernsey and Sark Proud garden owner Jennifer Monachan sweeps past the long row of strappy-leaved agapanthus lining the back of her mock Tudor mansion, admiring the wonders of her sloping garden, which she has lovingly created over the last 20 years. "God made a mistake when he didn't make me an artist," she declares, stretching her arms out joyfully towards her slice of horticultural heaven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|info about child exploitaion (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|monthedees84
|1
|Cobo car park row: a the ownera breaks his silence (Aug '09)
|Jan '13
|ohoh
|2
|'Telling truth about Nazis cost me my friends':... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|David Marquis
|1
|Alderney holds energy cable talks (May '12)
|May '12
|Rupert Baehr
|1
|Bishop Visits Project Canterbury (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|ARCOBALENO
|1
|Guernsey Police Service FILES*LINK Super Yachts... (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Bill Brent
|1
|Angelique Blin Re-Arrested (May '09)
|Oct '11
|Amanda
|45
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC