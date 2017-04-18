APPEAL: Have you seen missing Steve?

Police are appealing for information after Steve Grey, 51, from Sark in the Channel Islands, travelled from Guernsey to Poole on a planned trip on March 27. Since then, he had been staying in hotels, but has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, April 8. He is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, of medium build and with long grey hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing beige trousers, a grey woollen jumper and boat shoes.

