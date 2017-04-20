Appeal for Steve Grey who travelled t...

Appeal for Steve Grey who travelled to Poole and went missing

Mr Grey, 51 and from Sark in the Channel Islands, travelled from Guernsey to Poole on a planned trip on 27 March. Since then, he had been staying in hotels, but has not been seen or heard from since Saturday 8 April.

Chicago, IL

