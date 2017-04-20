18-y-o Tivoli High student dies durin...

18-y-o Tivoli High student dies during football game

Yesterday

Okeem Forth, an 18-year-old who attended Tivoli High School died yesterday after leaving the field during a Kingston and St Andrew Football Association /Magnum Major League quarterfinal football game between his team, Olympic Gardens FC and Molynes United. A release from General Secretary of KSAFA Dwayne Dillon, this morning, said that Forth was assisted off the field to receive medical attention in the 83rd minute, and after initial assessments, was rushed to St Andrew's Memorial Hospital in an ambulance with the medical doctor assigned to the game.

