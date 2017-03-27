The never-ending probe

ED issuing a fresh show cause notice to SRK, Juhi & KKR for under valuation of shares causing huge forex loss once again throws into stark relief how these investigations are deliberately kept on slow fire and open ended On Monday, Financial Chronicle provided details of why the Enforcement Directorate is probing Shah Rukh Khan and has issued a show cause notice to him, Kolkata Knight Riders and Juhi Chawla for under valuation of shares causing a forex loss of Rs 73.6 crore. India's premier anti money laundering agency ED apparently has extensive details on one of the wholly owned subsidiaries, which is now also part of the overarching investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mydigitalfc.com.