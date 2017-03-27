Longis Wall [Alderney, Channel Islands]

Longis Wall [Alderney, Channel Islands]

Friday Mar 17

Built by the Nazis's as part of the Atlantic sea wall with slave labour Longis wall provides a wind shelter to the beach. From a climbing perspective it offers some interesting climbs.

